No permission granted to programmes like 'Chalo Assembly', 'Jail Bharo' in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): In view of disturbance to public life and Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, the South Coastal Zone Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal on Saturday denied permission to programmes like 'Chalo Assembly' or 'Jail Bharo' called by various political parties and Amaravati Joint Action Committee on January 20.

Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal has informed through a press communique that 'Chalo Assembly' or 'Jail Bharo' or any similar programs called by various political parties and Amaravati Joint Action Committee on January 20, 2020, have no permission.

He said that Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are imposed in the capital region.



"Programs like 'Chalo Assembly' will create obstacles not only for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session. Also. duties of secretariat and high court employees will be hampered and the public life will be disturbed. So, hereby the police informed that the public should not participate in any such programs which have no permission," said the press communique.

The IG appealed to the people of villages in Amravati not to permit any new persons in their houses as "there is a possibility that such persons may instigate violence and indulge in illegal activities. So, legal action will be taken on those who give shelter to any such unknown people."

It was further informed that legal action will be taken on those who extend direct or indirect cooperation and on those who provide vehicles and any other logistics to protestors.



The police appealed to all the people to "cooperate for maintenance of law and order situation."



Andhra Pradesh Assembly special session will start on January 20, in which the government is likely to take a final call on the issue of decentralization of capital and governance.

All political parties except, which are against three capital proposal by the ruling-YSRCP government, have announced 'Chalo Assembly' programs on that day. (ANI)

