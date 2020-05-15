No permission pending for any train with Rajasthan govt: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 (ANI): Responding to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's claim that several states were not giving permission for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their territory, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said there is no permission pending for any train with his government.

"There is no permission pending for any train with govt of Rajasthan. In fact Rajasthan was in strong favour that Railways shd b allowed for the commute of migrants. But I am not surprised to see statement by Railway minister, they are skilled in passing their failure on to state govts," Gehlot posted on his Twitter account.

The chief minister was responding to a statement by Goyal that "several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, are not giving enough permissions for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their states."

The Union minister had said: "Indian Railways has provided 1,200 trains exclusively earmarked to run the 'Shramik Special trains' for our migrant labourers to take them back to their homes." (ANI)

