Representative image
Representative image

No plan to slash traffic violation fines, says Delhi govt

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday said that it had no plans to slash hefty fines for traffic violations under new rules and announced several measures to reduce rush at pollution checking centres.
"As of now, the government is not mulling to dilute the traffic violation penalties since the stringent measures are meant to ensure road safety which is a major concern in Delhi. Delhi government is very serious about it," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told ANI.
He, however, said that the government was "closely observing" the "initiatives" of other states and consulting with various stakeholders. "At any stage, if the Delhi government is convinced to reduce the penalties for certain offences, we shall do the needful," Gehlot said.
On Tuesday, Gujarat announced a cut in the penalties for certain traffic rule violations. Karnataka has also decided to follow suit.
The government, in a statement, said it has extended the functioning time of all 941 pollution checking centres in Delhi, increased server capacity two-fold, made certain transport terminals and depots to provide pollution checking services to deal with the heavy footfall.
More pollution checking centres will be opened in the state to fulfil the increased demand, it said.
"The server capacity has been increased nearly twice. Now the transport department can handle 6,000 online applications per hour comparing to 3,200 applications per hour," the government added.
"In centres with an extreme rush, civil defence volunteers will be deployed for crowd management and avert law and order issues. Ten such centres have been identified," it also said.
"There are approximately 70 lakh vehicles on road in Delhi. After the implementation of the MV Act, the transport department has witnessed a threefold increase in the number of applications for pollution certificates from 15,000 to 45,000 on average per day," Gahlot said.
He said the government has been receiving complaints of malpractices at pollution checking centres and assured to take strict action against them. Two centres have been suspended for corruption, he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:01 IST

Babri Masjid case: Court asks CBI to file report on Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A special CBI court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report stating that BJP leader Kalyan Singh is no longer in an incumbent government position.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:56 IST

Decriminalisation of Sec 377 a stepping stone, say LGBT activists

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A year since the Supreme Court overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the LGBT community, which gathered for a celebration here on Wednesday said as far as equal rights for the group was concerned, there still remains a long way to go.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

Any talks with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere will be on PoK: Prasad

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 11 (ANI): The BJP-led government has demonstrated "boldness and decisiveness" in the first 100 days of its second term and if talks are held with Pakistan in a terror-free atmosphere, it will be on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:44 IST

Delhi: Woman shot dead, police apprehends husband

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended a man whose wife was allegedly shot dead at her residence in Vishwas Nagar here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:42 IST

Dara Shikoh was epitome of Indianness, says RSS leader Krishna Gopal

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Calling Mughal prince Dara Shikoh an epitome of Indianness, senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal said on Wednesday that had he been the emperor in place of Aurangzeb, Islam could have flourished more in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:41 IST

Kejriwal requests Centre to denotify Ravidas temple land

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Weeks after activists went on a rampage, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the central government to denotify the forest land to facilitate the construction of Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad area in south Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:36 IST

BJP MP YS Chowdary slams 100 days of Reddy's governance as 'mere...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP, YS Chowdary has slammed the first 100 days of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP's governance in Andhra Pradesh as "mere vindictive" and not focused on development.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

News channels to carry one news bulletin with sign language per day

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): All news channels will carry at least one news bulletin with sign language interpretation per day while TV channels and service providers will run at least one show every week with subtitles, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

Online job portal, tallest ATC tower among major achievements of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The opening of India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport and launching of an online job portal for employers and job seekers in the aviation sector apart from flagging off digital programmes to help passengers are some of the key measures taken

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Mumbai: Fire in 3-tier AC coach of Jaipur Express

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A fire broke out on a three-tier AC coach of Jaipur Express stationed in the maintenance yard at Mumbai Central on Wednesday evening, according to Western Railway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Gadkari defends new Motor Vehicles Act, says states free to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Facing severe criticism from the Opposition and BJP-ruled states alike over the amended Motor Vehicles Act, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday continued to maintain his support for the new law while informing that states have authority to decide on the fine

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Ladakh should be included in 6th Schedule of Constitution, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda recommending that Union Territory of Ladakh should be included in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

Read More
iocl