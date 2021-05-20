No planning for Cyclone Tauktae in Goa; CM should share responsibility: Michael Lobo

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should share the responsibility for disaster relief with his ministers, said Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Thursday, hitting out at the government over Cyclone Tauktae.

Speaking to ANI, Lobo further hit out at his own government, saying there was no planning to brace for the cyclone that has caused a state-wide power outage for the fourth consecutive day today.

"The Chief Minister should stop taking all the responsibility for disaster relief and share responsibility with his Ministers. There was no planning to handle the cyclone Tauktae which hit Goa recently," Lobo said.



He further said that the government neither has the equipment nor the manpower to restore normalcy.

"Over 200 houses still do not have power. This is the fourth consecutive day. At least 150 poles in Calangute and 100 poles in Candolim are damaged," he added.

Cyclone Tauktae has caused widespread destruction in Goa over the last few days. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that the cyclone has so far claimed the lives of two people in the state, caused over 500 trees to fall, major roads were blocked and around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses have suffered damage.

"Huge damage has been caused to the electricity department. The fire department, home department, PWD department, and electricity department along with the disaster management team have been working since morning. I believe it will take two days to streamline everything. The power supply is disrupted. Roads are blocked. We are clearing the main road first," Sawant said during a meeting with departments of the state government.

Sawant also said on Monday that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the impact and devastation caused by the cyclone. (ANI)

