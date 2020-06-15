No plans of another lockdown in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday clarified that no lockdown will be imposed in the national capital in the coming days.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," a tweet by the Delhi CM read.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had attended the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which proposals regarding increasing the numbers of beds in hospitals that come under the Delhi and central governments had been raised.

Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today. (ANI)