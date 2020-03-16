No plans to put Maharastra on complete lockdown over coronavirus: CM Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that though the number of coronavirus cases are increasing day by day, the government has no intention of putting the state on complete lockdown.

"The government till now has not taken any decision on declaring a complete shutdown of the state," said Thackeray during a meeting with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray and district officials through video conferencing.

He, however, has ordered the closing of all schools and colleges in the state.

While admitting that in the first two weeks the government did not work much on the preventive measures against coronavirus, he said, "In the coming weeks we will be taking the matter seriously."

"Every train will be freshly painted and there will be announcements inside the train on the precautionary measures to be taken against coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the government will bear the cost of the treatment for coronavirus patients.

The meeting was held to review steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 38. (ANI)

