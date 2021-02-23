No political motive behind investigation against TMC allies by CBI, ED: Dilip Ghosh

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], February 23 (ANI): Amid a spate of corruption investigations on people associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said the agencies proceed with evidence at hand and the notices issued against TMC allies has no political motive behind them.

Speaking in Hooghly district, Ghosh said if nothing wrong was done, then the people against whom the notices are issued should come forward and clarify the facts.

"Investigation agencies summons people based on the evidence they gathered. Trying to find a political agenda in this is wrong. I agree that elections are around the corner, but because of the elections, the investigation should not be stopped. The scam should be unearthed and culprits should be punished," Ghosh added.



"TMC is worried after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Rujira Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee's wife). The party is making statements saying they aren't afraid of rats. It can't be that you do wrong and stand by it. If you haven't done anything wrong, go and answer."

He said that if investigation agencies are sending notices to people, that means something wrong was done.

The BJP leader said that apart from summoning Abhishek Banerjee's wife in the coal scam case, ED had summoned TMC leader Firhad Hakim's daughter, who is an employee of Kolkata Metro along with her other colleagues in the Metro Dairy Scam case.

Earlier February 21, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

In another crucial development, CBI has also issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in connection with the coal scam case. (ANI)

