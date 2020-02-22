No political vendetta behind SIT formation, says YSRCP leader

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Senior YSRCP leader and former minister K Parthasarathi on Saturday denied the charges of political vendetta labeled by the Opposition party on the formation of SIT to probe the alleged irregularities of the previous TDP government.

He also claimed that irregularities in the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) term were revealed in primary observation.

"When hundreds of crores of public money are siphoned off, and it is revealed in the primary observation of cabinet sub-committee, how can the formation of SIT political vendetta," Parthasarathi told ANI.

This comes at the backdrop of SIT formed by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday to probe alleged irregularities committed by the TDP in the execution of key administrative actions.

"The state government has constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the irregularities during the previous TDP regime," YSRCP leader added.

The ten-member SIT team will be headed by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence. (ANI)

