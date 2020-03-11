No positive case in Telangana, Dubai returnee tests negative again for COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday said reports of a person who came from Dubai have come negative even in the second test against coronavirus.

He said that one person who came from Dubai and tested positive ten days ago has on March 10 tested negative against COVID-19 and as per protocol we have done the second test and in the second test also the results were negative.

"There is no positive case of COVID-19 in Telangana and one person who came from Dubai and tested positive ten days ago has on March 10 tested negative against COVID-19 and as per protocol we have done second test and in second test also, the results were negative."

The health desk at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has been instructed to screen every passenger with thermal screening machines.

"We have also ordered the health desk at RGI Airport to check each and every passenger with the help of thermal screening machines and if anyone found suspected with Coronavirus symptoms then the passengers should be immediately admitted to state run hospital in isolation wards," Rajender said.

He said that there are two test labs for COVID-19 are available in Telangana and we have asked the central government to give permission for more three labs.

"We are also implementing the recommendations of the medical team which went to Kerala to review COVID-19 patients. As of now, two labs are available in Telangana for testing COVID-19 cases. We are also requesting the central government to give permission for more three labs," he said. (ANI)

