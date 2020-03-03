No positive case of coronavirus so far in J-K, says Principal Secretary

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): There has not been any positive case of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir so far though 21 suspected cases have been tested, a senior official said on Tuesday, and advised the public to not panic.

"21 suspected cases have been tested so far and no positive case has been reported so far across Jammu and Kashmir. The entire administrative machinery, including health machinery, is in a state of full alert and required facilities are being put in place," Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal told media in Jammu.

He said that dedicated 24x7 data control centres have been established at Srinagar and Jammu to receive information of travellers coming from affected countries and to receive information from the Government of India and transmit any information to the districts for further necessary action at the earliest.

Kansal further informed that suspected cases are being managed through defined protocols. "We want to assure everybody that there is absolutely no cause of panic," he added. (ANI)

