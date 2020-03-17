No positive case of COVID-19 in Assam: Health Minister Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The state of Assam doesn't have any positive case of coronavirus so far, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

"Though we do not have any confirmed coronavirus cases as of now, we have started screening domestic passengers also at railway stations along with international passengers at airports," Sarma told reporters.

He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has accredited three laboratories and three testing sites in the state.

"As of now, we have created 2,000 quarantine facilities, 500 isolation units and all other equipment needed are with us," he said.

The Health Minister further said that though Assam has not received any advisory from the Centre, "as a precautionary measure, we have shutdown multiplexes and educational institutions."

"We have requested the people not to gather in large numbers and avoid optional functions," he added. (ANI)

