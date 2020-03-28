No positive COVID-19 case reported in Punjab today: State Health Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that no positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Punjab on Saturday.

"ICUs to be set up in all District Hospitals of the state. 50 new ventilators acquired to meet the demand," said Sidhu in a statement.

On Friday, five confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab, taking the total number of patients tested positive for the infectious disease to 38 in the state.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

