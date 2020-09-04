No posters to be affixed at homes of COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Punjab Govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Punjab Government will no longer affix posters at the entrance of COVID-19 positive patients who are under home isolation or quarantine after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh rescinded the earlier orders on Friday.

According to the release issued by the state government, the move is aimed at minimising the stigma resulting from the affixing of such posters at the front doors of such patients, thus also negating the fear of testing.

The release said that the Chief Minister has directed the officials to remove the posters that are already affixed and appealed to the people to come out for early testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

"The undesirable and unintended consequences of these posters included social isolation and stigma, leading to anxiety and prejudices against the patients. People would refrain from getting tested to avoid this stigma instead of extending support and community to the patients and their families, which had prompted a rethink on the decision of affixing posters," said Singh while revoking the earlier orders.

He further urged the people of the state to continue taking all necessary precautions and follow all applicable guidelines for home isolation and quarantine notwithstanding the removal of the posters.

"Violation of these guidelines is a punishable offence under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC," said the Chief Minister.

Punjab government had recently allowed home isolation for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic CCOVID-19 patients, who did not suffer from any co-morbidity, as per the protocol of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and recommendations of ICMR, said the release. (ANI)

