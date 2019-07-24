MP Minister Imarti Devi talking to ANI on Tuesday
MP Minister Imarti Devi talking to ANI on Tuesday

No problem in preparing food inside toilet: MP Minister Imarti Devi

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 05:01 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi said that there is no problem in cooking food inside a toilet if a partition exists between the toilet-seat and stove.
The comments from the minister came after it was reported that a toilet in Madhya Pradesh's Anganwadi centre at Karera was being used for preparing food for children.
"You should understand that a partition exists there, these days even in our homes we have attached latrine-bathroom. What if our relatives refuse to eat in our house saying that we have attached latrine-bathroom?" asks Imarti Devi.
"Utensils can be kept on the bathroom seat. We keep utensils in our houses also. The pot is unused and is filled with gravel," she said.
"An enquiry would be conducted in the case," she added.
The compact kitchen cum toilet has both LPG cylinder and earthen stove for preparing food. Some items including cooking utensils can be seen stacked over the toilet seat.
Devendra Sundryal, District Officer, Women and Child Development programme said: "A Self Help Group had taken control of toilet and was using it as a temporary kitchen. Action is being taken against Anganwadi supervisor and workers involved".
Anganwadi centres provides basic health care in Indian villages. It is a part of the Indian public health-care system.(ANI)

