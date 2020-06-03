'No problem' with renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she does not have any problem with the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as 'Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust'.

"I do not have any problem with changing the name of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust, though earlier it was also called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport," she told ANI.

The Union Cabinet has approved the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust.

Earlier in the day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, while briefing the media about the decisions of union cabinet, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about renaming the port trust on January 11.

Commenting upon the union cabinet's approval for amendment to Essential Commodities Act to liberalise regulatory environment for farmers, Chief Minister Banerjee said: "As far as approval of amendment to Essential Commodities Act is concerned, we have not got the copy yet, so it is tough to say anything."

In a significant decision for the farm sector, the union cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to Essential Commodities Act to liberalise regulatory environment for farmers, which will give them the freedom to sell the product anywhere.

"There is an abundance of agricultural products. Through this decision, farmers have been freed from the Agricultural Producer Market Committee. The farmers will now have the freedom to sell the product anywhere to whoever makes better payment. We have moved towards One Nation One Market," Javadekar said. (ANI)

