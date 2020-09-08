No programme fixed for local body elections: Kerala EC tells HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): The State Election Commission on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that it has not yet fixed the programme for the local body elections and that no notification has been issued for the same.

State Election Commission counsel Murali Purushothaman, in a statement, submitted that the decision on how and when to conduct the election will be taken after deliberations with stakeholders and after examining all the inputs received following a comprehensive assessment.

The statement was filed before the High Court on a petition filed by Muhammed Rafi of Malappuram seeking directions to the poll panel to postpone the elections due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission submitted that the preparations are in full swing for holding the polls though the election process has not yet commenced and no date has been fixed for the polls.

The election machinery of the state was alerted so as to be in a state of readiness for conducting timely election, the statement said adding that the tenure of the existing panchayats at all levels, municipalities, except Mattannur municipality, and municipal corporations will expire on November 11, 2020, and the polls will have to be held before it to ensure new members are in office by November 12.

The commission also pointed out that a division bench of the Kerala High Court had earlier dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions not to conduct the elections till the COVID-19 pandemic is completely brought under control.

The petitioner, Rafi, submitted that people's participation in local body elections is quite high and added that whatever restrictions are imposed by the government and state police will be defied by people during campaigning.

The commission said that it is aware and conscious of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the government advisories to contain the spread of the virus and added that it is keeping track of the situation and a meeting was held with the Directorate of Health Service. (ANI)

