No proposal for on 'One Nation-One Language', says MoS Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply to a question, said that there is no proposal for one nation-one language.

Adding that the Constitution accords equal importance to all the languages of the country, the minister said: "Language matters are in the concurrent list of the Constitution of India and are within the executive spheres of the Central government and the respective state governments."

He also noted that as per the information received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the grant is not released language-wise by the ministry.

According to the data, the grant allocated for the promotion of Indian Languages includes Sindhi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi, Classical Tamil is Rs. 415.25 crore during the year 2018-19. In 2017-18, it was Rs. 355.50 crore. (ANI)

