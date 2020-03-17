No proposal for reservation in private sector, says Thawarchand Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that presently there is no proposal under government's consideration for reservation of jobs in the private sector.

"At present, there is no such proposal with the government. It was felt that the best course of action is through voluntary action by the industry itself. A number of requests/ representations have been received by the Government from various quarters from time to time for extending the reservation in the private sector. The data in this regard is not maintained centrally," Gehlot said in a written reply to a question in this regard in the Lower House today.

The minister further said that the industry associations have been urged by the government to create a more enabling environment for the disadvantaged classes.

"The industry associations were requested to take more proactive measures under affirmative action in terms of adoption of villages and encouragement of SC/ST entrepreneurs, merit scholarships to research scholars, and the career guidance programs for tribal students and support & contribute in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and explore the possibility of placement as well. Industry associations were further requested to enroll at least 25% of Apprentices from SC/ST Communities," Gehlot said.

"In view of what is stated above, the Government has not conducted any study to ascertain the feasibility of the reservation in the private sector," he added. (ANI)

