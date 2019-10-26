President of Maharashtra Congress Committee Balasaheb Thorat addressing media on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
President of Maharashtra Congress Committee Balasaheb Thorat addressing media on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

No proposal from Shiv Sena to oust BJP out of power: Cong

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): President of Maharashtra Congress Committee Balasaheb Thorat on Friday dismissed reports of receiving any proposal to join Shiv Sena to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state.
"We (Congress) have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena yet. But if anything comes from them, we will get in touch with the party high command in Delhi and see what can be worked out," Thorat said in a press conference here.
As per the Election Commission, BJP secured 105 Assembly seats, Shiv Sena (56), Congress (44) and the Nationalist Congress Party (54).
Being asked about Congress' response if the Sena approached it, Thorat -- while targetting the BJP -- said: "Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena would have to come out of the BJP's influence as everybody knows how the party had treated the Shiv Sena and now it is entirely for the Sena to decide what to do".
The Congress leader claimed that his party leadership is in constant touch with the independent candidates who retained victory in the Assembly polls. "The independent candidates do not want to support the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state. As they want to be part of the Opposition, we are expecting more [seats]," he said.
A poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as future Chief Minister was seen in Worli, the constituency from which he has been elected in Maharashtra assembly elections.
Aaditya Thackeray, the 29-year-old son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67 thousand votes.
He is the first member of the family in Shiv Sena's history to contest the election.
On Thursday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had raised questions over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena would get the chief minister's seat in the state this time. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:22 IST

Among 10 seats won by JJP, BJP lost 8 against its new ally in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The BJP on Friday sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's newly formed political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly defeating mostly BJP candidates including heavyweights like former Finance Minister Capta

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST

'Kyarr' very likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in...

New Delhi [India] Oct 26 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that 'Kyarr' is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 to 36 hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:27 IST

People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:21 IST

CBI arrests three people for extorting money from Mumbai businesswoman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three people for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a Mumbai-based businesswoman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:12 IST

Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:04 IST

Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent...

Goa (Panaji) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:01 IST

Haryana: Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST

JJP-BJP to stake claim to form govt, meet Haryana Governor on Saturday

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): With Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forging a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, leaders of both the parties will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:54 IST

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a Kali Puja pandal here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:42 IST

'We don't have any view on fiscal health of any bank': Odisha...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly expressed concern over Odisha's government cautioning its departments against placing deposits with banks, the Naveen Patnaik-led administration on Friday came out with a clarification saying that it does not have

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Army chief releases commemorative postal stamp on Siachen Glacier

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Infantry Day, Army chief General Bipin Rawat released a commemorative stamp on Siachen Glacier, issued by the Department of Post, at an event here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Farmers celebrate Banana festival in Manipur, hope to promote...

Noney (Manipur) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The farmers of Manipur celebrated the much-awaited 2nd State Level Banana Festival in Longmai (Noney) common ground on Friday with the hope of promoting the business better.

Read More
iocl