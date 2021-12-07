No proposal to bring CAPFs who joined after 2004 under old pension scheme: MoS Rai

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): There is no proposal under consideration for new entrants of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the old pension scheme as applicable to the Armed Forces, replied Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.

The question of whether paramilitary forces personnel joining force after 2004 are eligible for new pension scheme was asked by four Members of Parliament.



Rai replied that the personnel working in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles (CAPFs and AR) are entitled to pension and other related benefits as governed by Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

However, CAPFs personnel appointed on or after January 1, 2004, are governed by the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

On being asked about the reason therefore and the manner in which the Central Government proposes to bring them in parity particularly since they are also responsible as far as armed forces are concerned, Rai replied that there is no proposal under consideration for bringing new entrants who joined CAPFs on or after January 1, 2004, under the old pension scheme as applicable to the Armed Forces since service conditions of CAPFs personnel and Defence personnel are governed by a different set of rules. (ANI)

