No proposal to include lawyers under Consumer Protection Act, says Ram Vilas Pawan

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has clarified that there is no proposal to include lawyers within the ambit of Consumer Protection Act.

"I would like to clarify that there is no proposal to include legal services in the rules being framed under the Act. Further, at present, there is no proposal to amend the definition of 'services' in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," said Union Consumer Affairs Minister Paswan.

Bar Council of India (BCD) and Bar Council of Delhi had written to Paswan, opposing contemplating by the centre to include lawyers under the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act.

Recently, the Delhi High Court Bar Association also wore a white ribbon to mark their protest against it.

The Bar councils said that bringing advocates under the ambit of the Act will hamper their professional activities and encourage frivolous complaints. (ANI)

