No proposal to launch new pension policy for central civil pensioners: Govt

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): There is no proposal/consideration to launch a new pension policy for central civil pensioners, according to the press release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that in order to improve the pension process to facilitate pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare had developed 'Bhavishya', a common software module for Ministries, which has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

By keeping track of the progress as well as close monitoring of each pension case, it introduces transparency and accountability into the system thereby plugging delays.

"This system is at present being successfully implemented in 811 Offices of 96 Ministries/Departments/Apex Bodies through 7372 DDOs. This system has also laid down the foundation of e-PPO and made a provision to integrate the e-PPO in the DigiLocker of the retiree," read the reply. (ANI)

