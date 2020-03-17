No proposal to make change in existing quota for OBCs in future: Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal under consideration make any change in the existing quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the future.

Congress MP Vincent H Pala had asked whether the government had plans to alter the existing Other Backward Classes quota in the near future.

Responding to the question, Gurjar said: "At present, no such proposal is under consideration in this Ministry." (ANI)

