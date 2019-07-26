No proposal to merge Union Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj ministries: Tomar

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): There is no proposal currently to merge the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The question was raised by BJP MP Vijay Goel. He asked whether the Centre is proposing to merge the ministries for better synergy in implementing the schemes for the welfare of rural households.

In a written reply, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "No such proposal is under consideration of the government." (ANI)

