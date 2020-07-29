No proposal to shift Shahrukh Pathan from high-security ward: Tihar tells Delhi court

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Tihar Jail authorities on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that there is no proposal to shift or transfer Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during the northeast Delhi violence, from the high-security ward he is lodged in.

Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court, after hearing the submissions, disposed of Pathan's application seeking not to transfer him with general prisoners claiming a threat to his life.

Tihar Jail Superintendent today submitted that there is no proposal to shift or transfer Shahrukh Pathan from the high-security ward to the general ward.

Pathan had moved the Delhi court through advocates Asgar Khan, Abdul Tahir Khan and Tariq Nasir stating that he wants to remain in the high-risk ward.

Pathan, in his petition, had said there are apprehensions that in every likelihood an untoward incident can take place against him if he is transferred with general prisoners. He is presently lodged in jail number 4 with high-risk prisoners at Tihar Jail in the national capital.

The plea had said that the accused was orally informed by the jail authorities that he will be transferred from high-risk prisoners' jail to another cell with general inmates/ prisoners.

Delhi Police has already filed a charge sheet in the Karkardooma court against Pathan in connection with the matter pertaining to the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi in February this year.

According to the police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

