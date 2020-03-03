No proposal under consideration to merge ITBP and SSB: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no such proposal of merging ITBP and SSB.



"An idea was mooted for considering the possibilities of the merger of ITBP and SSB and informal consultations were held in this regard. However, no such proposal is under consideration, at present," Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha.



Presently, ITBP is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of Indo-China Border and manning Border Outposts on altitudes ranging from 9000' to 18700' in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the Indo-China Border.



And the SSB is now spread along the International border across Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

