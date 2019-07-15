No proposal under govt's consideration for special category status to Odisha: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): There is no proposal under the consideration of the central government for the grant of special category status to Odisha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told Lok Sabha on Monday.

"There is no proposal under consideration of the Union Government for granting Special Category Status and allowing sharing pattern for Centrally Sponsored Scheme in the ratio of 90:10 at par with North-Eastern and Himalayan States to the State of Odisha," Thakur said in reply to a question by BJP member Ramesh Manjhi.

"Further, the Fourteenth Finance Commission did not make a distinction between Special and General Category States in determining their norms and recommendations," he said. (ANI)

