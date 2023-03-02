No protection for women in Telangana during KCR government, says BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telangana State BJP General Secretary, Bangaru Shruthi attacked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and said that there is no protection for women in Telangana under the KCR government.

While talking to ANI, on Tuesday, Bangaru Shruthi reacted to the alleged suicide of the medical student Dr Preethi in Warangal and said, "The death of Dr Preeti, a medical student is very sad. It is not a suicide but it is a murder. If this can happen to an educated medico woman, then what about the other women of Telangana?"

"We have seen the kind of attitude towards people from the backward classes, Dalits, girijans, OBC and others in this state. The protection of women in Telangana has become a lot worse. There are many teams, women's commissions and others being set up but the atrocities towards women are not decreasing," she added.

Targeting the KCR government in the state, she said, "There is no protection for women in Telangana during the KCR government. We can see how women of all classes, be it educated women or little girls, are being treated in Telangana in the last 8 years."

"The safety of women in this state has become zero. The government should be ashamed. We call this country 'Bharat Mata', Telangana as 'Telugu Thalli', and take them as ideals but these atrocities are happening with the same women. They are beaten and also tortured till they commit suicide. There should be a detailed discussion on this," she further said.



Stating that the state government is responsible for the protection of women and the way they are treated, she said, "We, the women workers of the BJP are asking the government how long will this continue like this? How long will you keep watching such incidents happen to women? Everyone should take this matter seriously and provide more protection to women and give them their respect. We demand the Telangana government to increase the protection of women so that such incidents will not happen in the future."

A junior doctor on February 22 allegedly tried to commit suicide by taking some injections at Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana's Warangal.

The victim, Dr Preethi passed away on Sunday.

Her family alleged that she attempted suicide because of harassment by a senior doctor.

According to Ranganath, Warangal Commissioners of Police (CP) a doctor named Preethi attempted to commit suicide by taking some injections. She is studying first-year PG at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal.

The father of the victim woman lodged a complaint stating that a senior PG doctor has been harassing her for the last few days and that's the reason she has taken this step. (ANI)

