No protest, mass gathering allowed inside JMI campus, says registrar

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday issued a notice informing students that all types of gathering, protests or speeches were completely banned in the entire campus and anyone violating the same would face strict action.

"It is to inform that any kind of protest meeting, agitation, speeches and mass gathering or any unlawful activities causing inconvenience and disruption in the day to day academic functioning are not allowed around the Central Canteen or anywhere in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus", Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia said in a notice.

"Strict action will be initiated if anyone found engaged in such activities", the order by registrar said.

The University official also said that students were expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support the exam and conduct of classes.

JMI has also called upon students to report the presence of any outsider or unauthorised entry in the campus.

(ANI)

