No qualms on mounting criticism, but BJP should use words wisely: Chirag Paswan

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he welcomed any attack on him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it satisfies Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's agenda, but he advised the leaders to "use the words wisely".

His remarks came a day after BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah commented on his "Hanuman of Modi" remark, saying "LJP president should not harbour any illusions".

"He (Nitish Kumar) has wasted most of the time to show how LJP and BJP are divided. The Chief Minister is fielding all big BJP leaders to speak against me. I just want to say that they are free to speak against me. I would even say that if the Prime Minister wants to say something against me just to satisfy the chief minister, he can," Chirag told ANI here.

Chirag also said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar should thank BJP for following the coalition religiously.

"Nitish Kumar Ji should thank the BJP colleagues that despite all the resentment against the Chief Minister, they are playing coalition religiously and every day they give certificates to Nitish Kumar Ji that they are not with Chirag," he tweeted.

Chirag again thanked PM Modi for supporting him during his tough phase and inspired him to bring out 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document.

"Prime Minister is in my heart. Prime Minister Modi was standing with me when I was alone outside my father's ICU. He gave such an honour to my father. Should I forget all that? He has loved like a father, this is my personal belief just like religion," Chirag Paswan said.

"I have brought the 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document after getting inspired by PM Modi. He is my inspiration," he added.

Criticising the Bihar Chief Minister, Chirag said, "I believe Bihar CM's stopped envisioning policies and become saturated. He is anti-youth and dismisses young leaders, calling them inexperienced but himself started as a young activist during the JP movement. We are aware too and can think for Bihar. The state has given him 15 years already."

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the (LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United).



Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)