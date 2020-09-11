No Question Hour in one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14: Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said that there will be no Question Hour in the one-day session to be held on September 14 and every MLA and media person attending the session will be tested for COVID-19.

"We have made it mandatory to have every MLA tested for COVID-19 before they attend the session. RTPCR test will also be done on media persons attending the session," Ram Niwas Goel told ANI.

"The agenda for discussion is not finalised yet. There will be no Question Hour. There will be discussion under Rule 280 in the House," he added.

"The MLAs may get RT-PCR test done at their level or attend the Assembly Complex on September 11 between 10 AM and 1 PM along with their Aadhar Card for the RT-PCR Test," stated a release from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued earlier this week.

The sitting of the assembly will commence at 2 pm. All members will have to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

No visitors will be allowed during the fourth part of First Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly commencing from September 14 in the Legislative Assembly Complex. (ANI)

