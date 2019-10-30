Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde talking to media persons in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde talking to media persons in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

No question of going with Shiv Sena, philosophy is entirely different: Sushilkumar Shinde

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Shive Sena, saying that the philosophy of two parties was entirely different and hence there was no question of their coming together for any kind of arrangement.
"The public have asked us to sit in the opposition so that we may expose the misdeeds of the government. Why we will support? Our philosophy is different. NCP and Congress are secular parties. The Congress has performed very good in Maharashtra. The poor have reposed their confidence in the Congress," Shinde told media persons.
Newly-elected Congress MLAs and party leaders met here to discuss among other things the result of the recently held Assembly polls in the state.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the meeting was only a 'thanksgiving' to the leaders, who worked for the party in the recently concluded Assembly polls and nothing was discussed regarding the formation of the government in State.
In reply to question with regard to extending support to any other party in the state, he said: "These are the policy decisions. Party president Sonia Gandhi and the AICC will decide on it. We have not discussed it here."
While former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said the farmers in the state are in distress. "BJP and Shiv Sena should decide on the government formation at the earliest so that farmers are relieved," said Chavan.
"The question of supporting BJP doesn't arise. The mandate is not in favour of the BJP as the people were not happy with the rule of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," he said.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.
The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Kashmir: Over 40,000 students appeared in Class 12 exam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Around 48,000 students of Kashmir division appeared in the annual Annual Regular Examination of Higher Secondary for Class 12 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

DRDO's AIP system gets boost with the operation of land-based prototype

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programme to build a fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:18 IST

Haryana: Fatehabad admin asks Agri Dept to lodge FIR against...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Taking a tough stand against stubble burning, Fatehabad administration has asked the agriculture department to lodge an FIR against 115 farmers for setting crop residue on fire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Union Min Babul Supriyo slams Mamata after Visva-Bharati VC...

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor sought from the Centre to permanently deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on its campus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:10 IST

Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:08 IST

Lt Guv designate GC Murmu arrives in Srinagar, to take oath tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:06 IST

Kejriwal travels by DTC to take women's feedback on free bus rides

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After riding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to seek the feedback of female passengers regarding the free bus ride scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all women in Delhi are VIPs now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

US-bound flyer held with live bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A US-bound passenger was held for allegedly carrying eight live rounds of ammunition during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

Raj Kundra joins ED probe into alleged business dealings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:03 IST

RSS-BJP top leaders meet in Delhi, appeal for peace in view of...

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on Ayodhya case between November 4 and 14, the top brass of RSS and BJP held a day-long deliberation in the national capital on Wednesday and urged the people to accept the apex court's verdict with an "open mind"

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:51 IST

Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is all set to become a union territory on October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:49 IST

Hizbul Mujahidden is specifically targeting non-locals, truck...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen is specifically targeting non-locals and truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir and according to police sources the terror outfit has also planned lone-wolf attacks in the Valley.

Read More
iocl