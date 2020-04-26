No question of opening shops in containment zones, hotspots: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government has decided that shops in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Dhar and Khargone will continue to remain shut.

Chouhan also said "there is no question of opening shops in containment/hotspot areas."

"We have decided that shops in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Dhar and Khargone will continue to remain shut. Also, there is no question of opening shops in containment/hotspot areas," Chouhan said on Ministry of Home Affairs' order exempting certain shops and establishment from the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that the government is sending the labourers who are stranded in other districts of the state to their home districts.

"We have arranged vehicles for them. They are being screened before leaving for their homes," the Chief Minister said.

"We are bringing back migrant labourers from Rajasthan and this will continue. Today, at least 2,400 labourers have boarded 98 buses from Gujarat. They will be screened once they reach the state border, then they will move towards their villages," he added.

Meanwhile, migrant labourers, who were stranded in Gujarat, underwent screening after arriving in Jhabua district.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,945 on Saturday, according to the state health department. The death toll is 99. (ANI)

