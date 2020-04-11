No relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown: Ludhiana DC

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): There is no relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown from 6 am to 9 am daily and any person spreading such rumours will be taken to task, said the district administration on Friday.

"Some people in Ludhiana have a misconception that there is relaxation in coronavirus lockdown from 6 am to 9 am daily, which is totally wrong. Any person spreading such rumours would be strictly dealt with," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said.

The Punjab Police has also launched a social media campaign -- Fake Di Khair Nahin -- to keep a check on mischievous elements spreading fake news on the coronavirus.

The initiative is aimed to curtail rumour-mongering and educate the people about the laws and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that can be invoked to punish the fake news peddlers.

As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 143. 11 people have died of the virus so far. (ANI)