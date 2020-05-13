No relief for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, SC to consider bail plea in July

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, and said that it will consider the bail plea in July.

"We will consider your bail application in July, not now, sorry," a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said refusing to give immediate relief to Sajjan Kumar in the matter.

Quoting the AIIMS medical report, CJI Bobde said that you don't need any medical hospitalisation. "At the moment, we don't want to decide on his bail application," he added.

Earlier the Supreme Court had directed AIIMS to conduct a medical examination of Kumar and submit a report before it.

The convict, Sajjan Kumar, 75, had moved the top court for immediate bail citing that his health condition had worsened. The bail application contended that he has been in jail from December 2018 and has lost 8-10 kilograms since then.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sajjan Kumar, raised the health issues of his client before the court and said that his client's bail application is still pending.

Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the anti-Sikh riots on October 31, 1984, following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kumar was convicted by Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, after it set aside the lower court order that had acquitted him of the charges. (ANI)

