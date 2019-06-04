No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions to prevail over the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India, today and tomorrow," the IMD said.

The weather agency has already issued a "red alert" for Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi, in the wake of the scorching heatwave conditions that has gripped large parts of the country.

A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

The heat wave is making life difficult for the people especially those who have to commute under the hot sun. The locals are beating the intense summer heat by drinking cold beverages and having fruits.

On Sunday, Churu in Rajasthan sizzled at 48.9 degrees Celsius, which is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the country.

The national capital, too, continued to battle with scorching heatwave conditions, recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to IMD. (ANI)

