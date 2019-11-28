Locals in Chukru village Palamu are suffering from fluorosis
Locals in Chukru village Palamu are suffering from fluorosis

No remedy for disease caused by fluoride, says doctor as locals continue to suffer in Jharkhand village

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:58 IST

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Locals in Chukru village here are suffering from physical deformities since past several years allegedly due to Fluoride contamination in water and doctors said that there is no remedy for the disease.
"Through the bloodstream, the fluoride gets deposited in bones and different organs of the body. It affects ones spine joints and causes disability. Ultimately the persons becomes a liability for the family," said Dr Arun Shukla, senior orthopaedist.
He said that there is no remedy for the disease caused by fluoride.
"Earlier two classifications were there one is dental fluorosis and second is skeletal fluorosis. Unfortunately, there is no remedy for the disease caused by fluoride," he said.
Locals of Chukru village here in the district claim that the presence of fluoride in drinking water is causing physical disabilities among the residents.

Rajeshwar Pal, a villager said, "the contaminated water damages our bones and teeth. Many young people have lost their lives".
"We are facing this issue for the last 25 years. Nobody in the village is above 50-year-old. I am 69-year-old and I am the oldest person here. The government suggests us to leave the place but we all are handicapped. How can we survive somewhere else?" he added.
"Once a social activist came here and took the sample from the hand-pump and well and it was found that the sample had fluoride. I have back pain since last 20-22 years," said Satyanarayan.
Ingestion of excessive Fluoride, most commonly in drinking water can cause fluorosis which affects the teeth and bone. Moderate amounts lead to dental effects, but long term ingestion of large amounts can lead to potentially severe skeleton problems. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 04:04 IST

'Tantrik pooja' at Kala Bhairava temple creates stir in Andhra,...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Allegations that a 'Tantrik pooja' was performed in the famous Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has caused a stir in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Telangana: Two injured after chemical container explodes in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after a chemical container exploded in a scrap shop in Jagadgiri Gutta area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:28 IST

Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:01 IST

UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:59 IST

Harsh Vardhan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in Lok Sabha during...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to ban e-cigarettes with the former saying he expects more dignified behaviour from Chowdhury and the latter accu

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister scheduled here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Governor trying to 'create confrontation' with WB govt, says TMC minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State (Health) in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'creating a confrontation with the state government.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Centre approves Loktak Inland waterways project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday approved the long pending demand of Manipur government for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways project in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central government's National Health Authority (NHA) has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not emplaned with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantr

Read More
iocl