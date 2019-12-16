No report sought by MHA from Delhi Police over Jamia Nagar violence

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not sought any report from the Delhi Police over the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area after protests broke out against the new citizenship law, sources said.

According to the sources, the ministry is in constant touch with the Delhi Police.

Since Delhi is a Union Territory, the Delhi Police comes directly under the ambit of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

The protests led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured. Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi Police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters.

Nazma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI said that police action against students on Sunday took place because of confusion which occurred when protesters opposing the Citizenship Act entered the campus after a clash with police outside.

On the other hand, Delhi Police has claimed that several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by unruly agitators. (ANI)

