No reports of bird flu in Tripura, confirms state government

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 9 (ANI): No reports of bird flu have been reported in Tripura so far, the Animal Resources Development department informed on Saturday amid reports of avian influenza in several parts of the country.

This confirmation comes after chickens were found dead in Udaipur and Bishalgarh.

According to Santana Chakma, the state's Social Welfare and Social Education and Animal Resource Development Minister, the death of the chickens was due to bacteria and duck plaque.

"There has been panic among common people after reports of deaths of chicken and hens were reported in Udaipur and Bishalgarh. But from the lab test it has been found that these deaths were due to bacteria and duck plaque," Chakma told ANI.

She added that the department is keeping vigil on the movement of poultry birds through the entry point Churaibari at the Tripura-Assam border, besides maintaining strict vigil across the Tripura-Bangladesh international border.



The movement of hens, chicken, ducks and eggs is allowed in the state but only after proper checking.

Chakma further informed that an emergency helpline has been set up by the ARDD and officials are collecting samples across the state to test for the disease.

The minister also clarified that consuming eggs and poultry meat is safe after properly boiling.

"Consuming eggs and poultry meat is safe after proper boiling but unfortunately due to misinformation there is panic among the common people about bird flu, which has affected the price of eggs and poultry meat in the market," she said.

Chakma added that if required, samples will also be sent outside the state to test for bird flu.

Avian influenza, is a viral infection affecting birds that has caused thousands of deaths across India. The disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

The Centre on Friday requested states and Union Territories to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry and poultry products. It also issued appropriate advisories to restore consumer confidence affected by rumours. (ANI)

