No request received for evacuation of Indian citizens from Gulf countries: Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations, Space, on Sunday said that no request has been received regarding evacuation of Indian citizens from the Gulf countries in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"We have not received any specific request for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Gulf countries in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as of now. But we will undertake the activity as and when the orders come," Singh told ANI.

He further said: "We have also supplied materials for Nepal. We are ready to tackle any contingency both within and outside the country."

Speaking on Indian Air Force's gesture towards corona warriors, he said: "Air Force's four transport aircraft, over 10 fighter aircraft and 15-20 helicopters participated in the aerial salute to COVID-19 warriors."

The activities were part of the initiative by defence forces' to show solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the corona warriors who have been working tirelessly during these difficult times. (ANI)

