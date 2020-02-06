No requests for setting up temporary jail sent to state govt: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted reports that it has requested the state government to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison.

This comes amid reports in some sections of media today which claimed that such a request had been sent to the Delhi government.

"Some media sections are running a story regarding a letter written by Delhi Police asking Delhi Govt to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. It is to clarify that no such letter has been written in recent times. The news is devoid of facts," a Delhi Police official said.

It is to be noted that on January 29, the Police department had written a letter to the state government for permission to set up a temporary jail, keeping in mind the protests scheduled for January 30 against the amended Citizenship Act.

However, no new request has been made to the state government. (ANI)

