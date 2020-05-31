No restriction on interstate movement of people but states can regulate: MHA

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Home Ministry in its new guidelines on Saturday, which will be applicable after the end of the fourth phase of lockdown on May 31, has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement for goods and of interested persons.

Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a state or union territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed.

"National directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing," MHA said.

According to the new guidelines, states will decide on activities outside containment zones. "States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary," the ministry said.

It also said that vulnerable persons - those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years - are advised to stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The ministry also said that Aarogya Setu mobile application is a powerful tool built by the government to facilitate quick identification of persons infected by COVID-19 or at risk of being infected, thus acting as a shield for individuals and the community. With a view to ensuring safety, various authorities have been advised to encourage the use of the application. (ANI)