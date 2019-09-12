Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal speaking to media persons in Srinagar on Thursday.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal speaking to media persons in Srinagar on Thursday.

No restriction on movement anywhere in J-K, says Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:36 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): There is practically no restriction on the people's movement anywhere but we will have to assess the provocation from across the border before taking any decision on the restoration of mobile communication, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
Kansal, who was addressing a press conference here, said: "There is practically no restriction on the movement anywhere. Landlines are functional. So far as mobile communication is concerned, there continues to be tremendous provocation from across the border. Therefore, any decision must factor that provocation too."
"A considerable number of mobiles are functional in Kupwarra and Handwara. Traffic on the road has increased manifold. The situation remains peaceful by and large," added Kansal.
"Since August 5, we have had a total of 187 law and order related incidents, out of which 165 were from Srinagar district alone," he said.
Talking about support price-based procurement scheme for apples, he said: "The state produces around 22 lakh metric tones of apples. We have taken note of concerns raised by farmers regarding rates offered to them, as well as transportation issues. This scheme addresses all these concerns."
"There are four collection centres, making procurement possible literally from the farmer's doorstep. No farmer has to go for distress sale, particularly of 'C' grade of apples," he said.
Kansal said the sale of 'C' grade apples alone through this scheme could end up benefitting the farmers by almost Rs 800 crore. "Transportation is also the responsibility of the procurer. This scheme will directly or indirectly touch more than three million farmers," he said.
Kansal further said that the government has identified 85 schemes of different kinds, cutting across departments and ministeries, which are individual beneficiary oriented.
"These schemes include scholarships, pensions, and housing for rural and urban poor. These schemes have been identified and departments have been mandated to ensure hundred per cent coverage of all eligible beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir and Laddakh," added Kansal. (ANI)

