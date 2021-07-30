No restriction on movement of non-residents of Mizoram travelling through Kolasib: Mizoram govt

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mizoram government informed on Friday that there is no restriction on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram who will be traveling through the disputed area of Kolasib district.

According to the official notification by the Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib District, "It is hereby notified that there shall be no restriction on the movement of Non-Residents of Mizoram traveling through Kolasib District. Mizo residents are also advised to allow no disturbance and to cause no harm to Non- Locals within Kolasib District in connection with the inter-state boundary issue at Mizoram Assam border."

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga tweeted, "Public Notice to all." The Chief Minister attached a copy of the order letter.

This news pours in amidst the ongoing border tensions between Assam and Mizoram.



The Assam government had issued a travel advisory for traveling to Mizoram yesterday. "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted", read the advisory.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total toll of policemen to six.



At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

