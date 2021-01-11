No rift within party, do not expect split: NCP Kerala Chief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a meeting in Kochi to discuss the rumours stating that they are leaving Left Democratic Front (LDF) and going to join United Democratic Front (UDF). In the meantime, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussed the issue with the NCP leaders on phone.

NCP Kerala State President, TP Peethambaran said, "I directly requested the Chief Minister to intervene in this issue about a month and a half ago. Jose K Mani claimed that the CPIM had assured him that the Pala constituency, the sitting seat of the NCP, would be given to him. This was neither supported nor denied by the CPIM. What is the justification for that? Now I am happy that the CM is intervening in it. I do not think the NCP will discriminate in any way from the LDF. No one will leave the NCP. I do not expect a split in the party."

"The fact is that the NCP did not get the acceptance in the LDF it deserved in the local elections but do not interpret the NCP as leaving the front. We will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also. The controversy should not continue," he added.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar has spoken to CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat.

"Pawarji also hopes that as the party that has so far sided with the LDF, they will not take any decision that will make it difficult. Any decision will be taken in consultation with the national leadership. The central leadership has decided not to give up any of the seats contested by the party," said Peethambaran.

"The NCP is with the Congress everywhere except in Kerala. CPIM is with the Congress everywhere except in Kerala. Secular democratic parties, including the Left and the Congress, have come together to oppose dictatorship and dictatorship," he added.

Despite ideological differences, the NCP is of the view that it should agree on everything that can be agreed upon, Peethambaran stated.

"Congress has not yet reached a point where it can be written off. The parties, including the Congress, must survive until another alternative force emerges that can oppose the BJP. Otherwise, it will be like wiping out Congress and paving the way for the BJP. Pawar is still in that stand. Yechury and Rahul have accepted that," Peethambaran added. (ANI)

