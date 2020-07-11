No right to question police, demoralise them: Sanjay Raut on Vikas Dubey encounter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has supported the Uttar Pradesh Police over the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, saying that "questioning the same will demoralise the police".

This comes even as the Congress party has targetted the BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh over the same and is seeking a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the matter.

"An anti-social element who runs a gang of goons, when someone like him attacks men in uniform, killing eight, he cannot be forgiven. If he has been killed in the encounter, then I think it is not right to question the police and demoralise them," Raut told ANI on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight cops were killed, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police Friday morning, a day after he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

He had been on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

Sanjay Raut said that if eight cops are killed in such a manner, the state government has no other option. "If the police did the encounter then no one should raise a question - be it media, political parties or Human Rights Commission. Investigate but don't politicise," Raut said.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had yesterday also pointed fingers at the "silencing" of the gangster "which could have led to many mysteries unfolding". (ANI)

