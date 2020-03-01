New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Indian Army has no role in the heavy deductions made by State Bank of India (SBI) for defence pensioners in month of February, informed Army sources.
The sources also declined to comment as the matter is sub judice.
Senior officials of Defence Ministry and Army are contacting SBI to resolve the issue. (ANI)
No role in the heavy deductions made by SBI for defence pensioners : Army Sources
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:28 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Indian Army has no role in the heavy deductions made by State Bank of India (SBI) for defence pensioners in month of February, informed Army sources.