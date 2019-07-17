ADG Police GS Gangwar speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
ADG Police GS Gangwar speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

No role of state govt: ADG Police, Patna on RSS member's detail row

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:01 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): ADG of Police, Patna GS Gangwar on Wednesday said that the letter seeking details of RSS members in the state was issued by a Superintendent of Police in his capacity and the government had no role to play in it.
"We carried out an investigation of the letter circulating in the media. It was found out that it was sent by SP, no other officer had any knowledge of the letter. The Home Ministry, the government or any other official in the police department had no part to play in this, there were no directions from them either," Gangwar said at a press conference here.
Earlier, in a letter dated May 28, SP (Special Branch) Patna had directed Deputy SPs to "collect names, addresses, phone number and professions of the office bearers of RSS residing in their areas "within a week".
In the letter, the SP had also asked to give information related to other right-wing organisations supporting RSS.
Gangwar added that there were problems in the method in which information had been sought out by the concerned official as it could pose a security threat.
"The method which was used to ask for information by the DSP will be investigated later as it is not the right way. Even I had no knowledge of the letter, I got to know about it through media. This could have posed a security threat," Gangwal said.
Gangwar added that there were some inputs due to which the information was sought and added that an investigation has been initiated into the manner of seeking information by the official.
"There were some specific inputs that there was a threat to RSS members, however, the way in which it was handled is not correct. Proper action will be taken against the SP who was holding power at the time when the letter was issued," he said.
He went on to add, "We will first approach the then SP for his reply as currently he is not in that post and is in training. We will then continue our investigation in the matter." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:16 IST

Bihar flood: 3-storey house collapses in Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A three-storey house collapsed due to floods in Bihar on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:13 IST

Uttarakhand: Ambulance carrying pregnant woman gets stuck due to...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in the landslide-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Manipur floods: BSF carries out relief work in districts along...

Mamit (Mizoram) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday carried out relief work in flood-affected districts of Mizoram situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:05 IST

PC Chacko writes to Sheila Dikshit, says three working...

New Delhi [India], July 17(ANI): The internal rift in Delhi Congress intensified after Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Wednesday informed the state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit that the three working presidents in the state will work independently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Goa: Heroin worth Rs 93,000 seized, 2 arrested

North Goa (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man and a woman have been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 93,000, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:37 IST

Lok Sabha passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Shah assures against its misuse

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with Home Minister Amit Shah assuring the House against its misuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:32 IST

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rain fall, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall across the state and the adjoining areas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:30 IST

K'taka crisis: Venugopal says SC order raises apprehensions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress in-charge for Karnataka, KC Venugopal on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict in the rebel MLAs case has raised apprehensions throughout the country about the internvention of courts in the process of legislature after it held that dissid

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Centre has approved 65 measures to enhance Army's capabilities:...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre has approved 65 recommendation to enhance the capability and rebalance the expenditure of the Indian Army, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:27 IST

BJP MP raises in RS issue of alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist of a private news channel and urged the Chair to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:15 IST

AIIMS forensic dept calls for one-stop sexual assault...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a symposium on the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in Expediting Justice and Fighting Crime' held here on Wednesday, an expert panel led by the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called for country-wide implementation of one-sto

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:11 IST

CCEA decisions to give boost to rail connectivity in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved construction of a new railway line between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat (81.17 Km) at an estimated cost of Rs. 1319.75crore that will help improve connectivity in Uttar pradesh.

Read More
iocl