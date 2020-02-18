No roof for middle school in MP's Katni district, teacher alleges students face hardship

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A middle school in Madha Pradesh's Katni district is being run on a stage with no roof and students are facing great discomfort due to the non-availability of proper infrastructure for a school building, allege the school's teachers.

"This is a middle school in gram Kailwara Kala. The school started in 2014. We don't have a roof over our heads. We face a lot of problems in the summer and rainy season when we are forced to make arrangements at the homes of other people. Students are leaving as a result," a teacher of the school told ANI on Tuesday.

"We are requesting to provide us proper's facilities so that the studies of these students don't suffer," she added.

Authorities have said they will take appropriate action.

"This issue has come to my knowledge. I will talk to the district education official regarding the issue. We will make sure that a proper building will soon be provided to these children," said Jagdish Chanda Gomo, Katni District Panchayat CEO. (ANI)

