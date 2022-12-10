No safety for lives of women in Andhra Pradesh, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), [India], December 10 (ANI): Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that there is "no safety for the lives of women in Andhra Pradesh as the police officials have totally neglected law and order" situation after a medico was brutally murdered by her boyfriend earlier this week.

Party politburo member Varla Ramaiah said, "Chandrababu condoled with family members of Tapasvi on the phone. Chief Minister Jagan failed to maintain law and order once again".

TDP leaders alleged that cases of "Sexual assault in the name of love by misusing technology" are being reported regularly in the State after the YSR Congress Party came to power.

The party politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, along with others participated in the last rites of Tapasvi, a medico who was a victim of sexual assault by her boyfriend.

'Modern-day youths are completely misusing technology for committing crimes like sexual assault. In the past three-and-half years, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, did not conduct even a single review meeting on law and order," Vala Ramaiah told media.



"What is the need for such a Government which is not bothered about the safety of people, particularly women," Ramaiah said. Youth is misusing technology only to cheat girls in the name of love. Boys are alluring and enticing girls using technology and the case of Ms Tapasvi, who fell victim to this, is a classic example of this," Varla Ramaiah added.

Ramaiah attacked the government over the increasing number of such sexual attacks on women in the state.

"What this Government is doing? Yesterday it was Ms Ramya and today it is Ms Tapasvi, who died due to sexual onslaught in the name of love," he added.

Varla Ramaiah also raised eyebrows at the police department for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

"Had the police taken timely action after Ms Tapasvi lodged a complaint, she would not have died in this way. Police are mainly interested in serving the Chief Minister and harassing the Opposition parties leaders," he Claimed.

Besides Varla Ramaiah, the former chairperson of the Mahila Commission, Nannapaneni Raja Kumari, the former Zilla Parishad chairperson, Gadde Anuradha, and the TDP incharge for Pamarru, Varla Kumar Raja, took part in the cremation of Tapasvi. (ANI )

